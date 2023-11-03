Mamya Shajaffar poses for Hussain Rehar in latest photoshoot

From an aspiring model to an influential social media celebrity to a fashion muse, Mamya Shajaffar has come a long way. The up-and-coming actress of Pakistani glitz and glamour industry is leaving her mark everywhere — in dramas, award shows, and fashion designers' studios.

The Meesni actress, who — apart from her acting prowess and catwalk — is known for her bold sartorial choices which she often flaunts on Instagram with no worries about criticism in sight. Shajaffar has been setting trends every now and then with her fine taste in fashion and proved herself to be a fashion connoisseur.

Most recently, the College Gate star shared her stills from a bridal campaign photoshoot for none other than Hussain Rehar — a name synonymous with regalia and elegance in the Pakistani fashion industry.

Shajaffar donned exquisite pieces from the collection, infusing her own taste into the photography and raising the breathtaking attire to the pinnacle of elegance.

With thousands of likes, Shajaffar's Instagram fandom left comments under the diva's post praising her beauty and charisma.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, College Gate, and Meesni.