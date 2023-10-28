Mamya Shajaffar raises temperature with new bold pictures

Pakistani glitz and glamour industry's unmatched queen, Mamya Shajaffar, is back in the game to take the crown of being the ultimate fashion connoisseur. Unfazed by the internet's criticism over her bold sartorial choices, Shajaffar's style speaks volumes of her ability to fuse drama and elegance — weaving a tapestry of her unique pastiche.

With hundreds of thousands of fans to cheer her as she sets internet trends every now and then, the Meesni actress shared another set of scintillating pictures from a recent photoshoot, and it is anything but simple!

Giving above and beyond with her artistic vision, Shajaffar stunned her Instagram fandom with sizzling shots.

Clad in a body-hugging gown with a dramatic thigh-high slit, Shajaffar flaunted her toned legs and her hourglass body. Giving the look a much-needed twist, Shajaffar's wet hair look made it look heavenly.

The internet diva quickly accumulated thousands of likes on the picture-sharing platform.

Smitten with her beauty, social media users left love-filled comments for the diva.

On the work front, Shajaffar has been showcasing her talent in a number of projects including Jhok Sarkar, web series Midsummer Chaos, and Meesni.

