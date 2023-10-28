Australia vs New Zealand World Cup match free live streaming here

Australia is playing against rival New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium, Dharamshala today on Saturday.

Known rivals are facing off each other in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 standings, eyeing a spot in the semi-finals. Black Caps won the toss and invited Australia to bat first in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Skipper Kane Williamson remained unavailable for his side in the wake of injury while Kiwis made only one change as James Neesham replaced Mark Chapman for today’s game.

In the Australian side, Travis Head returned to the squad and will be opening the innings with David Warner. Cameron Green was given rest for the day.

The famous rivals played five games in the leading ICC event, with New Zealand standing at the third spot with eight points from four wins while Australia has won three out of five games and is in fourth place with 6 points.

Kiwis continued momentum in World Cup 2023, bagging first four games against England, Afghanistan Bangladesh, and the Netherlands, while facing blow against India

Australia vs New Zealand Match Live Streaming

Australia vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

