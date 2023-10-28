  

Aliza Sahar approaches FIA cybercrime wing as YouTuber falls victim to private video leak

11:55 AM | 28 Oct, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistani showbiz personalities, politicians and known influencers fall victim to leaked audio and videos and the latest member of the grim list is YouTuber Aliza Sehar.

The YouTuber known for her village lifestyle, and cooking videos made headlines in local media as she landed in a controversy after her video call went viral online.

Her viral clip shows her engaging in a video call with a person, who covertly recorded the whole act on the phone and later shared it online after some edits. The other man apparently asked her to reveal her body and the YouTuber flashed herself.

A day after her clip went viral, the influencer shared her ordeal in another video. She mentioned approaching FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.

Aliza said cybercrime got the location of the culprit who is residing in Qatar. She continued revealing the man identity who according to TikToker hailed from Okara and right now he is residing in Arab nation.

The teary-eyed Aliza said she would not have let that man go if he was in the country. She said that the cybercrime unit was very supportive in this whole matter. She also lauded the netizens who supported her in this difficult time.

