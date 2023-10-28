Aliza Sahar approaches FIA cybercrime wing as YouTuber falls victim to private video leak

LAHORE – Pakistani showbiz personalities, politicians and known influencers fall victim to leaked audio and videos and the latest member of the grim list is YouTuber Aliza Sehar.
The YouTuber known for her village lifestyle, and cooking videos made headlines in local media as she landed in a controversy after her video call went viral online.
Her viral clip shows her engaging in a video call with a person, who covertly recorded the whole act on the phone and later shared it online after some edits. The other man apparently asked her to reveal her body and the YouTuber flashed herself.
A day after her clip went viral, the influencer shared her ordeal in another video. She mentioned approaching FIA cybercrime wing to take action against the culprit who leaked her video.
Aliza said cybercrime got the location of the culprit who is residing in Qatar. She continued revealing the man identity who according to TikToker hailed from Okara and right now he is residing in Arab nation.
The teary-eyed Aliza said she would not have let that man go if he was in the country. She said that the cybercrime unit was very supportive in this whole matter. She also lauded the netizens who supported her in this difficult time.
Pakistani rupee strengthened against US dollar in the open market, while PKR remains under pressure in the inter-market amid increasing demand for the greenback.
In open market, the Pakistani rupee was quoted at 278.5 for buying purposes, and 281.5 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.25 against the local unit, AED stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed marginal drop in Pakistani market amid a downward trend in the global market.
On Saturday, the yellow metal largely remained stable, moving down by Rs50 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs211,300 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed a drop of around Rs40 and current price stands at Rs181,156.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Karachi
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Quetta
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Attock
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Multan
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,300
|PKR 2,388
