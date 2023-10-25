YouTube star Aliza Sahar’s leaked private video goes viral

LAHORE – Aliza Sahar is one of Pakistani YouTube and TikToK star with over a million subscribers on both social media channels.

Her simplicity and her content about village life style, cooking and cultural are the key reasons for popularity among people.

But now the popular content creator has landed in a controversy after her video call, featuring some explicit acts, went viral on social media.

The video shows the social media engaging in a video call with a person, who was seemingly recording it on the phone.

It appears that the person on the other side of the call asking her to reveal her body as at one point she lifts her shirt and flashes herself.

The social media star is yet to comment on the authenticity of the clip.