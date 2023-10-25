Ayesha Omar slays in a black sequin dress

Ayesha Omar, the incredibly versatile Pakistani actress and model, has consistently been under the spotlight, not just for her remarkable acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense. However, her recent appearance in a mesmerizing black gown with a captivating mesh bodice sent shockwaves through the internet, leaving her fans and fashion enthusiasts in a state of utter admiration. This sophisticated yet audacious ensemble flawlessly encapsulated her charismatic and confident persona, making a fashion statement that is destined to be etched in memory.
Ayesha Omar has undeniably earned her place as a style icon in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She has continually challenged the boundaries of fashion, effortlessly fusing elements of traditional and contemporary styles. Her fashion sensibility, much like her acting prowess, is fearless and constantly evolving.
Her recent appearance in the black gown, featuring a mesh bodice and a shimmering skirt, at a prestigious awards event stands as another testament to her audacious approach to fashion.
The gown's sleek silhouette, flowing fabric, and intricate detailing collectively make it a striking choice that accentuates her innate beauty. The mesh bodice, in particular, is a delicate touch that infuses a hint of sensuality and modernity into the ensemble. The interplay between sheer mesh and opaque black fabric creates a tantalizing contrast, making it truly extraordinary.
Ayesha Omar not only captivated her fans with her stunning appearance but also left an indelible mark by winning two prestigious awards in the categories of 'Style Icon of the Year' and "Best Social Media Sensation." She dedicated these accolades to her mother, humbly and emotionally expressing her gratitude.
Enthusiastic fans flocked to the comments section, showering the actress with praise for her remarkable achievement.
On the professional front, Omar is currently basking in the success of her latest film Money Bag Guarantee alongside a star-studded cast. She will next be seen in Dhai Chaal.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
