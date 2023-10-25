  

Hong Kong relaxes visa requirements but for these countries only

Web Desk
04:58 PM | 25 Oct, 2023
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, announced on Wednesday that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will be implementing measures to facilitate the entry of skilled individuals from different countries.

Amongst the beneficiaries are Vietnam, Laos, and Nepal. Lee made this declaration while presenting his second policy address to the HKSAR Legislative Council.

Effective immediately, the HKSAR will be relaxing its visa policies pertaining to employment for Vietnamese professionals. Moreover, the criteria for Vietnamese individuals applying for "multiple-entry visas" for business and travel will also see adjustments as part of the reforms.

Furthermore, the HKSAR intends to ease visa policies for talents from Laos and Nepal, particularly for purposes related to employment, training, and enrollment in University Grants Committee-funded institutions.

As part of these initiatives, the HKSAR will roll out a capital investment entrant scheme, a program that will allow eligible investors who commit investments of 30 million Hong Kong dollars or more in assets like stocks, funds, and bonds to seek entry into the country.

Hong Kong, officially known as the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of China, is a bustling metropolis located on the southern coast of China.

 With a population of over 7.5 million people, it stands as one of the most densely populated regions in the world. The city's geography is characterized by a striking contrast between towering skyscrapers and lush green mountains, with Victoria Harbour serving as a picturesque natural harbor. Known as a global financial hub, Hong Kong boasts a dynamic economy and a high standard of living.

In terms of tourism, Hong Kong is a highly sought-after destination, attracting millions of visitors each year. On average, the city welcomes over 50 million tourists annually, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Travelers are drawn to Hong Kong for its unique blend of East-meets-West culture, world-class shopping, delectable cuisine, and iconic landmarks like Victoria Peak and the bustling streets of Mong Kok. The city's vibrant nightlife, cultural festivals, and scenic attractions also contribute to its appeal as a top travel destination.

