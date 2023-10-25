Hong Kong relaxes visa requirements but for these countries only

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, announced on Wednesday that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will be implementing measures to facilitate the entry of skilled individuals from different countries.

Amongst the beneficiaries are Vietnam, Laos, and Nepal. Lee made this declaration while presenting his second policy address to the HKSAR Legislative Council.

Effective immediately, the HKSAR will be relaxing its visa policies pertaining to employment for Vietnamese professionals. Moreover, the criteria for Vietnamese individuals applying for "multiple-entry visas" for business and travel will also see adjustments as part of the reforms.

Furthermore, the HKSAR intends to ease visa policies for talents from Laos and Nepal, particularly for purposes related to employment, training, and enrollment in University Grants Committee-funded institutions.

As part of these initiatives, the HKSAR will roll out a capital investment entrant scheme, a program that will allow eligible investors who commit investments of 30 million Hong Kong dollars or more in assets like stocks, funds, and bonds to seek entry into the country.

