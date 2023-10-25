Australia’s Glenn Maxwell hits fastest World Cup ton

NEW DELHI – Australian batter Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday created history by hitting the fastest century in the history of the World Cup.

The Aussies player, who is a middle-order batsman, took 40 balls to complete the century during a match against the Netherlands at Delhi stadium on October 25.

Maxwell just took four balls to reach 100 from 80 runs. He completed his fifty at 46.2 overs and reached the ton at 48.4 overs in his what is being dubbed as “crazy innings”.

The Australian batter has clinched the record from South African batsman Aiden Markam, who had completed his century in 49 balls during the ongoing event

Aussies have set a mammoth target of 400 runs for Netherlands in the match.