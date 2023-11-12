BENGALURU – Inform India will face spirited Netherlands today in the ICC Cricket World Cup match in Bengaluru.

India have won all the eight matches so far at the World Cup, having rarely been troubled on their way to the semi-final.

The talented Netherlands outfit showed they are up to the class when they upset South Africa earlier in the tournament and their victory over Bangladesh was equally impressive.

They will however need all their star players to be at their best to topple India, with the performances of Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek and skipper Scott Edwards to be pivotal to their hopes.

India vs Netherlands Match Live Streaming

India vs Netherlands match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan

India vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-11-12/india-vs-netherlands-world-cup-2023-match-live-streaming-for-free-1699778264-9079.jpg