Rat found inside dessert at Pakistan’s famous bakery, what’s the reality? (VIDEOS)

LAHORE – A family, who bought a box of delicious sweets, says they received the shock of their life after being served a whole rat in the box.
User media users posted the clip online, when they found the rodent inside the box. As per the available information, the incident occurred in Cakes and Bakes, Mirpur city.
In the viral video, the family can be seen taking the whole to the bakery known for its cakes and other sweet items, lambasting the workers there for being so careless about the hygiene of the food items served.
The family members filmed the whole scenario along with the staff, calling out the management who denied all the allegations.
باقیوں کی نسبت زیادہ قیمتوں کے باوجود میں کیکس اینڈ بیکس کو ہی ترجیح دیتا تھا لیکن پاکستان میں بندہ جائے تو جائے کہاں، پتہ نہیں ہم اب تک زندہ کیسے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/U1nQuUr75c— گوغلام گو 😷 (@mudazir) November 11, 2023
As the clip went viral and has everyone talking, the Cakes and Bakes drew ire of social media users and keyboard warriors. Amid the outrage, the bakery administration shared a CCTV clip, showing two people buying the item from their store, and sharing all the details, they ended up calling it 'staged' incident by business rivals.
They also warned of legal action for alleged defamation online.
The unverified reports claimed that the family also approached local administration for action against the bakery, but there is yet no report of an action till the filing of this report.
واقعہ کی حقیقت pic.twitter.com/XeEWFojngT— M.Abubakar chaudhry (@abch439) November 12, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.