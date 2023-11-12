Rat found inside dessert at Pakistan’s famous bakery, what’s the reality? (VIDEOS)

LAHORE – A family, who bought a box of delicious sweets, says they received the shock of their life after being served a whole rat in the box.

User media users posted the clip online, when they found the rodent inside the box. As per the available information, the incident occurred in Cakes and Bakes, Mirpur city.

In the viral video, the family can be seen taking the whole to the bakery known for its cakes and other sweet items, lambasting the workers there for being so careless about the hygiene of the food items served.

The family members filmed the whole scenario along with the staff, calling out the management who denied all the allegations.

باقیوں کی نسبت زیادہ قیمتوں کے باوجود میں کیکس اینڈ بیکس کو ہی ترجیح دیتا تھا لیکن پاکستان میں بندہ جائے تو جائے کہاں، پتہ نہیں ہم اب تک زندہ کیسے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/U1nQuUr75c — گوغلام گو 😷 (@mudazir) November 11, 2023

As the clip went viral and has everyone talking, the Cakes and Bakes drew ire of social media users and keyboard warriors. Amid the outrage, the bakery administration shared a CCTV clip, showing two people buying the item from their store, and sharing all the details, they ended up calling it 'staged' incident by business rivals.

They also warned of legal action for alleged defamation online.

The unverified reports claimed that the family also approached local administration for action against the bakery, but there is yet no report of an action till the filing of this report.

