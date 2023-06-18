Search

Lizard in Layers Bakeshop cake has everyone talking in Pakistan!

18 Jun, 2023
Lizard in Layers Bakeshop cake has everyone talking in Pakistan!

LAHORE – In a shocking incident, a lizard has been allegedly found in a cake of famous bakers in Faisalabad.

The incident surfaced when a customer purchased a pre-packaged chocolate cake from the bakeshop known for its savory foods. As the buyer slicked the Fudge cake, the reptile lying inside the dessert left them in anger and shock.

Reports claim that customers approached the Layers Faisalabad to report the sickening incident. Amid the outrage, videos shot from handheld device were posted on social media and they went viral, sparking outrage and urgency for a probe into the hygiene practices of the famous confectioner.

https://twitter.com/amna64775668/status/1670060432973864961

As the matter landed on social media and had everyone talking, Layers quickly shared a response, and called it false allegations circulating about the bakery items.

“We find ourselves in an unfortunate situation where our brand, Layers, has been subject to baseless allegations that aim to tarnish our hard-earned reputation…We take immense pride in the quality and hygiene of our products. Our factory adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness. It is technically impossible for foreign objects, such as the alleged lizard, to be found in our baked goods,” it said.

The company also warned of legal action against those involved in defamation of their brand according to the Cybercrime Laws of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, social media users showed their disgust and called on food safety authorities to take much-needed action against those responsible. The incident also triggered meme fest as netizens chimed in the comment section with hilarious reactions.

Here’s how people reacted

https://twitter.com/doctorsb_parhoo/status/1670044168188567553

https://twitter.com/Aa_yes_haa/status/1670042779022680064

https://twitter.com/HassanRonaNhi/status/1670085503746551808

Lahore restaurant sealed for serving dead RAT in SHAWARMA, video goes viral

