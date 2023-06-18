Crackdown underway as PM orders stern action against human trafficking mafia

ISLAMABAD – At least 10 human traffickers have been detained amid a crackdown that started after dozens of migrants drowned off the Greek coast.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, known for his can-do administration, ordered a crackdown in wake of the heartwrenching incident.
The premier issued directives to law enforcement agencies to identify human traffickers, saying such people tricked innocent souls through false claims, and they were manipulated to opt for dangerous measures. He directed that culprits behind such crimes should get exemplary punishment.
Sharif also extended sympathies of the Pakistani nation to the bereaved families of the deceased.
Following the premier’s directives, Federal Investigators have appointed DIG Sher Alam Shinwari as the focal person for information on the missing migrants from the accident.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that at least 12 Pakistanis were among survivors of a shipwreck, with officials seeking DNA samples of relatives to verify identity of deceased.
It has been learnt that the ill fated vessel was carrying over 300 Pakistani nationals along with other migrants when it met the accident.
