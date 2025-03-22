Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Three killed as drug addict hurls grenade at mates over minor dispute in DI Khan

DI KHAN – Three people were killed after a drug addict threw a grenade at his mates over a dispute in Parachinar area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

City police station SHO Ishtiaq Hussain said another person also injured in the incident, adding that he has been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

He said the addict persons were living at an under construction house when they engaged in an altercation when one of them got a hand grenade and hurled them at her mates.

Police have arrested the suspect identified as Shabab from the scene while an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this week, five people, including four children, were injured in a grenade attack on the house of Hub City Station House Officer (SHO) Qadir Sheikh in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

Unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on a house in the Kaushik area of Khuzdar City, police said.

All the injured were shifted to hospital while an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, EURO, SAR, AED to PKR– 22 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.1
Euro EUR 306 308.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.5 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.85 199.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

