Three killed as drug addict hurls grenade at mates over minor dispute in DI Khan

DI KHAN – Three people were killed after a drug addict threw a grenade at his mates over a dispute in Parachinar area of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan).

City police station SHO Ishtiaq Hussain said another person also injured in the incident, adding that he has been shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

He said the addict persons were living at an under construction house when they engaged in an altercation when one of them got a hand grenade and hurled them at her mates.

Police have arrested the suspect identified as Shabab from the scene while an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier this week, five people, including four children, were injured in a grenade attack on the house of Hub City Station House Officer (SHO) Qadir Sheikh in Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

Unknown assailants threw a hand grenade on a house in the Kaushik area of Khuzdar City, police said.

All the injured were shifted to hospital while an investigation has been launched into the incident.