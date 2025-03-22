New Zealand’s Matt Henry ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

AUCKLAND – New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Pakistan as he continues his injury rehabilitation programme.

Henry injured his right-shoulder during the recent ICC Champions Trophy semi-final win against South Africa and has also been managing an ongoing left-knee issue.

Canterbury pace-bowler Zak Foulkes has been retained for the remaining two matches of the series in Henry’s place, after the 22-year-old was called in for the first three games.

Will O’Rourke, who was originally listed for the opening three games, has instead joined the T20I squad for the final two matches in place of Kyle Jamieson, according to an official press release.

The BLACKCAPS lead the series 2-1, with the remaining games at Bay Oval in Tauranga on Sunday and Sky Stadium in Wellington on Wednesday night.