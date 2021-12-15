‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play PSL 7
Web Desk
10:07 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play PSL 7
Share

LAHORE – Kamran Akmal has retracted his decision to withdraw from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he announced to quit the tournament for feeling "humiliated" over being added to the Silver category.

Akam said that he has decided to play for Peshawar Zalmi. The change of heart occurred after he discussed the matter with team;s coach and director Mohammad Akram.

According to franchise, Akram said that the batsman-wicketkeeper has always been the player of the team, adding that he will play for Zalmi in the upcoming season of the game.

"Peshawar Zalmi is my family," Akmal said.

Earlier, Kamran Akmal expressed discontent after he was added to the Silver category by Peshawar Zalmi.

Umar Akmal ‘pays Rs4.5 million fine’ to ... 09:49 PM | 26 May, 2021

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has paid a hefty fine of Rs4.5 million rupees to the national cricket body, which makes him ...

More From This Category
Virat Kohli was removed as ODI skipper 'in 90 ...
09:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
08:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Shaheen jumps to No. 3 in ICC Test Rankings, ...
01:49 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan, India to face ...
12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Pakistan make history with 18th T20I win in a ...
01:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
PAKvWI: Pakistan seal T20I series win over Windies
10:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran Khan and Malala named in Most Admired People 2021 list
05:50 PM | 15 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr