‘Humiliated’ Kamran Akmal now ready to play PSL 7

LAHORE – Kamran Akmal has retracted his decision to withdraw from the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after he announced to quit the tournament for feeling "humiliated" over being added to the Silver category.

Akam said that he has decided to play for Peshawar Zalmi. The change of heart occurred after he discussed the matter with team;s coach and director Mohammad Akram.

According to franchise, Akram said that the batsman-wicketkeeper has always been the player of the team, adding that he will play for Zalmi in the upcoming season of the game.

"Peshawar Zalmi is my family," Akmal said.

Earlier, Kamran Akmal expressed discontent after he was added to the Silver category by Peshawar Zalmi.