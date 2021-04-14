'Gulldozer' – PCB, cricketers wish Umar Gul on 37th birthday
LAHORE – Pakistan's fast bowler Umar Gul, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, turned 37 on Wednesday.
The pacer signed off with 47 Test matches, 130 ODIs and 60 T20s to his name. He has taken an impressive 427 wickets across all these formats.
The right-arm pacer, also known as the "Gulldozer" for his thrilling yorkers, was also part of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England.
The bowler announced his retirement after his side, Balochistan, was eliminated from the National T20 Cup by Southern Punjab in 2020.
To mark his birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC shared videos of the pacer on Twitter.
☝️427 international wickets— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 14, 2021
🏆 2009 @T20WorldCup winner
Happy birthday @mdk_gul! 🎉pic.twitter.com/by22nYCDJy
Not only was he the first player to take a five-wicket haul in a men's T20I match, he did it in a @T20WorldCup 👏@mdk_gul celebrates his 37th birthday today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/odFg6nunPg— ICC (@ICC) April 14, 2021
Fellow cricketers also extended wishes on his birthday.
Happy birthday @mdk_gul, here is a tribute to him by #ISLU pic.twitter.com/SGTiBLePQx— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) April 14, 2021
Happy birthday bro @mdk_gul 🎊— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) April 14, 2021
Happy Birthday @mdk_gul Bhae https://t.co/uMUPSIg5Z8— Anwar Ali Khan (@realanwarali48) April 14, 2021
