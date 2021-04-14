'Gulldozer' – PCB, cricketers wish Umar Gul on 37th birthday
'Gulldozer' – PCB, cricketers wish Umar Gul on 37th birthday
LAHORE – Pakistan's fast bowler Umar Gul, who retired from all forms of cricket last year, turned 37 on Wednesday. 

The pacer signed off with 47 Test matches, 130 ODIs and 60 T20s to his name. He has taken an impressive 427 wickets across all these formats. 

The right-arm pacer, also known as the "Gulldozer" for his thrilling yorkers, was also part of the Pakistan team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup in England.

The bowler announced his retirement after his side, Balochistan, was eliminated from the National T20 Cup by Southern Punjab in 2020.

To mark his birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board and ICC shared videos of the pacer on Twitter.

Fellow cricketers also extended wishes on his birthday. 

