Pakistan bowlers dominate as Australia skittled out for 140 in series decider ODI

Pakistan Opt To Field First In High Stakes Third Odi Against Australia

PERTH – Pakistan’s bowlers displayed absolute skill and discipline to leave Australia all out at 140 in series decider ODI game. Australia’s top order faltered under intense pressure from a fired-up Pakistani bowling attack.

Australia’s hopes of a strong start were dashed early when opening batsman Matt Short returned on 22, while Jake Fraser-McGurkm, Aaron Hardie, and Josh Inglis could not make 50 together.

Fraser-McGurk was dismissed falls to Naseem Shah as the score stood at just 20. His opening partner, Matthew Short, fought hard but was dismissed for 22 off 30 balls, after brief partnerships with Aaron Hardie (12) and Josh Inglis (7).

All-rounder Cooper Connolly was forced to retire hurt after scoring just seven runs. Glenn Maxwell (0) and Marcus Stoinis (8) were both dismissed cheaply, leaving Australia struggling at 88/6 by the 21st over.

Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott helped Australia move past 100-run mark. Zampa made 13 off 22 balls before falling to Naseem Shah in the 27th over. Abbott, Australia’s top scorer with 30 off 41 balls, added 22 runs with Spencer Johnson (12*), but it wasn’t enough to stabilize the innings.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets each. Haris Rauf claimed two wickets, and Mohammad Hasnain picked up one.

Pakistan won the toss, and decided to field first with focus to thump Australia in series decider match on Sunday at Optus Stadium.

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan confirmed that there were no changes to his team, and the side is looking to continue the momentum from their stunning victory in the second ODI, where they triumphed in a one-sided contest at Adelaide Oval. “The pitch looks similar to the last one, so we’ll bowl first,” Rizwan said.

In major reshuffle, the hosts made five changes to their playing XI for today’s match. Lance Morris, Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and Spencer Johnson have been included in the squad, while key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith have been rested in preparation for Australia’s upcoming Test series against India later this month.

The two teams have faced each other 110 times in ODIs, with Australia holding a commanding 71-35 advantage. The hosts also have a strong record at home, winning 38 out of 58 ODIs, while Pakistan has claimed just 18 victories on Australian soil.

Pakistan vs Australia Squad

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.
Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (c, wk), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris.

With both teams eager to claim the series win, today’s match promises to be a thrilling contest

