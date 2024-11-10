Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mamiya Shah comes under fire over new bold pictures

KARACHI – Mamya Shajaffar continues to flaunt her bold personality and daring fashion choices, despite online criticism.

The Meesni star stunned her Instagram fans with sizzling snaps, showing her in attire that many users labeled inappropriate, with the ‘sultry’ poses also getting unwanted attention. If there was a game called “Need for sleep” – I’d be playin’, the caption said.

The pictures quickly sparked a wave of negative comments from social media users, many of whom criticized her clothing choice and the provocative nature of her poses.

 

Maham Shahid, commonly famous as Mamya Shajaffar, appeared in several dramas,a nd is best known for her role as Sahira in the drama series Meesni. Some of her other projects are Jaan Se Pyara Juni, and Jhok Sarkar.

Mamya Shajaffar, and Mehar Bano raise temperature with viral dance video

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

