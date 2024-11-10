Man kills mother over dispute about moving to Canada

In a tragic incident in India, a 31-year-old man fatally attacked his mother with a knife after she refused to allow him to move to Canada for employment. The incident took place in the village of Molarband, where Krishan Kant, who had been unemployed and reportedly struggled with substance abuse, had persistently requested permission from his parents to seek work abroad.

According to Indian media reports, the victim, 50-year-old Geeta, was the mother of two sons. Her younger son holds a steady job at a bank, while Krishan was unemployed and allegedly struggled with addiction. Local police reported that Krishan’s parents had been resistant to his plans of moving abroad, encouraging him instead to settle down and marry before considering overseas employment.

On November 6, a heated argument between Krishan and his mother arose once again over his wish to work in Canada. Enraged, Krishan attacked Geeta with a knife, inflicting fatal wounds. Shocked by his actions, Krishan called his father, Surjeet Singh, and asked him to come home immediately. When Surjeet arrived and went upstairs, he discovered his wife lying in a pool of blood. She was quickly taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After committing the crime, Krishan fled the scene but was later apprehended by police, who have initiated further legal proceedings against him. The incident has left the community in shock, highlighting the growing pressures and conflicts within families over migration and employment opportunities abroad.