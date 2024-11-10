Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Dense smog causes flight cancellations and major delays across Pakistan

Severe smog across Punjab, exacerbated by dense fog, has led to widespread disruption in flight operations, resulting in numerous delays and cancellations. In Multan, where visibility remains critically low, six flights were cancelled, causing significant inconvenience for travelers.

Aviation sources report that smog and other operational challenges led to delays in 34 flights nationwide. A flight from Muscat to Multan (PK-172) was rerouted to Islamabad due to low visibility, while a private airline flight from Jeddah to Multan (PF-723) was diverted to Lahore. Additionally, a private flight from Muscat to Lahore (PF-733) was diverted to Sialkot, and a Dubai-Lahore flight was rerouted to Islamabad for the same reason.

Two domestic flights between Multan and Karachi, as well as international flights from Jeddah and Riyadh to Multan, were affected by low visibility. Two Doha-bound flights to Multan, QR 616 and QR 617, and two additional flights from Dubai, PA 871 and FZ 325, also faced significant delays. Flights from Muscat, Karachi, and Doha to Lahore were similarly impacted, with arrival and departure schedules heavily affected.

Flights to and from other major cities were also disrupted, with delays reported in operations from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Istanbul, and Medina. Flights between Islamabad and destinations including Jeddah, Riyadh, Istanbul, and Bahrain were also delayed. In Karachi, flights from Sharjah and Istanbul faced arrival delays, and a PIA flight from Karachi to Lahore was delayed by four hours.

As smog levels continue to rise, travelers are urged to check flight statuses in advance and remain updated on potential delays and cancellations.

