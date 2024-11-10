Pakistan considers boycott of future matches with India over Champions Trophy dispute

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about India’s refusal to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, prompting the Pakistani government to consider a strong response: if India does not participate, Pakistan may never play a match with India in the future.

According to media reports, the ICC officially notified the PCB of India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, leading the Pakistani government to decide on a firm response.

Pakistan will stand firm on its stance regarding the Champions Trophy and is willing to take a strong stand against the hybrid model. PCB sources indicate they will urge the ICC to hold the entire Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

Pakistan has decided to counter India’s obstinacy at every level and maintain its position.

The government has taken a tough stance: if India refuses to participate in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will no longer play matches with them until relations improve. The national team will not face India in any tournament until ties are mended.

The government firmly believes that Pakistan has consistently sent its team to India to foster goodwill, while India has consistently brought politics into sports.

With new stadiums and excellent security in place, India has no reason not to participate. They acknowledge the revenue loss Pakistan will face if India doesn’t come, but assert that India will also experience a financial impact if Pakistan stops playing matches with them.