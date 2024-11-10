Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan considers boycott of future matches with India over Champions Trophy dispute

Pakistan Considers Boycott Of Future Matches With India Over Champions Trophy Dispute

LAHORE – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about India’s refusal to come to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, prompting the Pakistani government to consider a strong response: if India does not participate, Pakistan may never play a match with India in the future.

According to media reports, the ICC officially notified the PCB of India’s decision not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, leading the Pakistani government to decide on a firm response.

Pakistan will stand firm on its stance regarding the Champions Trophy and is willing to take a strong stand against the hybrid model. PCB sources indicate they will urge the ICC to hold the entire Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

Pakistan has decided to counter India’s obstinacy at every level and maintain its position.

The government has taken a tough stance: if India refuses to participate in the Champions Trophy, Pakistan will no longer play matches with them until relations improve. The national team will not face India in any tournament until ties are mended.

The government firmly believes that Pakistan has consistently sent its team to India to foster goodwill, while India has consistently brought politics into sports.

With new stadiums and excellent security in place, India has no reason not to participate. They acknowledge the revenue loss Pakistan will face if India doesn’t come, but assert that India will also experience a financial impact if Pakistan stops playing matches with them.

Pakistan stun Australia to claim First ODI Series Victory in over Two Decades

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 10 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.20 278.9
Euro EUR 297.25 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.45 360.95
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 184.35 186.6
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.05 202.45
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 895.85 905.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 316.79 319.59
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search