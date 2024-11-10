Diljit Dosanjh’s visit to Sheikh Zayed Mosque goes viral on social media

A video of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh visiting the Sheikh Zayed Mosque has gone viral on social media.

The famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, after record-breaking shows in Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, has now arrived in Abu Dhabi for a concert.

Before his concert, Diljit visited the architectural marvel Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and shared a video of the visit on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a black thobe and a keffiyeh on his head while exploring various parts of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Fans can also be seen taking pictures with Diljit Dosanjh in the video.