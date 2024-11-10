Diljit Dosanjh’s visit to Sheikh Zayed Mosque goes viral on social media

A video of Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh visiting the Sheikh Zayed Mosque has gone viral on social media.
The famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, after record-breaking shows in Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand, has now arrived in Abu Dhabi for a concert.
Before his concert, Diljit visited the architectural marvel Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and shared a video of the visit on his Instagram account.
View this post on Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh is seen wearing a black thobe and a keffiyeh on his head while exploring various parts of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Fans can also be seen taking pictures with Diljit Dosanjh in the video.
Diljit Dosanjh expresses love for Pakistan during Manchester concert