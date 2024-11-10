Punjab to conduct artificial rain in Rawalpindi to combat worsening smog

LAHORE – The Punjab government has decided to conduct artificial rain in Rawalpindi due to the worsening smog situation in the province.

The Punjab government plans to experiment with artificial rain in Rawalpindi, with the decision contingent upon the possible presence of clouds.

Following this decision, environmental and other relevant departments have arrived in Rawalpindi.

It’s worth noting that smog has severely impacted several cities, including Lahore, the capital of Punjab, which currently ranks among the world’s most polluted cities.

Recently, Multan also recorded a dangerously high pollution index due to smog, prompting the provincial government to close the motorway due to low visibility.

Winds from India worsen the smog situation in Lahore, and now fog and smog are also increasing in Rawalpindi and the federal capital, Islamabad.