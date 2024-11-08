Pakistan plans artificial rain in Lahore to reduce smog

LAHORE – Due to worsening smog conditions, the Department of Environment and Meteorology has begun preparations for artificial rainfall in Lahore on November 11 and 12.

According to media reports, the Meteorological Department has started monitoring for artificial rain to reduce smog in Lahore, with a 30% chance of moisture in the clouds on these dates.

Secretary of Environment Raja Jahangir Anwar stated that if moist clouds arrive, it will be the first artificial rain trial of the season.

Army Aviation has developed the technology for artificial rain, and favorable weather is required for the process. Preparations for artificial rain have been completed.