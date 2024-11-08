Ctd Guns Down Two Terrorists In Balochistan

QUETTA – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two terrorists belonging to a banned organization in an important operation in the Surab area of Balochistan.

According to the CTD, a terrorist plot was foiled during the operation in Surab, where two terrorists from the banned group were killed in an exchange of fire.

A CTD spokesperson reported that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the deceased terrorists.

Police have transferred the bodies of the terrorists to the hospital for legal procedures and identification, while a search operation continues in the surrounding area to locate other terrorists.