Quetta Railway Station ‘suicide blast’ kills 17, injures nearly two dozen

QUETTA – An apparent suicide blast rocked Quetta Railway Station early Saturday, and seventeen people died in the attack while nearly two dozen suffered injuries.

Police Surgeon Dr Ayesha Faiz confirmed the deaths of seventeen persons. The injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The blast occurred near the ticket counter, while the Jaffer Express, scheduled to depart for Peshawar at 9:00 am.

Police and rescue teams quickly responded to the scene, cordoning off the area and launching an investigation into the cause of the blast. No terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in Balochistan’s capital.

The incident further raised concerns about security at public transportation hubs, as authorities work to determine whether this was a targeted attack or an accident.

The country’s least developed region Balochistan saw sharp rise in terror attack, with dozens killed and scores injured in recent violence. Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group fighting for Balochistan’s independence and opposing Chinese projects in the region, has also become a significant threat.

More Updates to follow…