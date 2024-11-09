Motorway M2, M3 closed as extreme smog engulfs key highways in Punjab

LAHORE – Dense fog and smog blanketed Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore, severely disrupting daily life and causing significant traffic delays.

The poor visibility led to the closure of several key motorways in the region, including the M2 from Lahore to Kot Sarwar, M3 from Samundri to Darkhana, the M4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakim, and the M11 from Lahore to Sialkot.

Motorway Police spokesperson said closures have been enforced for safety reasons due to the extremely low visibility. Those who are planning inter-city travel are being urged to travel cautiously, reduce speed, and use fog lights to ensure safety.

Authorities also urged the masses to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors if possible. The smog and fog not only affected motorway traffic but also disrupted flow on National Highways.

Meanwhile, air quality in the provincial capital remains at critically high levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching an alarming 714 Saturday morning, making the metropolis one of the most polluted in the world.

The dense smog continues to reduce visibility in several parts of the city and surrounding areas, making road conditions hazardous.

Motorway Police have reiterated the importance of following safety guidelines, urging people to travel during daylight hours and exercise extreme caution when on the roads.