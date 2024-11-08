Punjab govt shuts down public spaces amid smog crisis

In response to the rapidly worsening smog conditions, the Punjab government has enforced sweeping measures, closing down public parks, zoos, museums, historical sites, playlands, and sports venues across four major divisions until November 17. The cities affected by these closures include Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Health and Safety Measures

The provincial government has also emphasized that violating these measures could result in fines or arrests, as part of efforts to curtail the pollution crisis under existing environmental protection laws. Senior Minister Mariyam Aurangzeb urged citizens, particularly parents, to keep their children indoors. “Schools being off doesn’t mean it’s a picnic,” she said, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding public health by limiting exposure to the polluted air.

Authorities are actively cracking down on sources of pollution. In Lahore, 47 vehicles emitting excessive smoke have been seized, and another 31 vehicles were fined, totaling Rs550,000 in penalties. Inspections of private institutions have been conducted, leading to the sealing of several food stalls and commercial outlets for failing to comply with environmental regulations.

Smog Conditions Expected to Worsen

The air quality in the region has reached alarming levels, with Multan registering the highest air quality index (AQI) score at 2,135, far exceeding safe limits. Lahore follows with an AQI of 676, with other cities like Peshawar, Islamabad, Haripur, Rawalpindi, and Karachi also grappling with hazardous pollution levels. Meteorologists have forecast that smog conditions are set to worsen over the coming week, with low wind speeds contributing to the stagnation of polluted air in the region.

LHC’s Additional Directives

In an effort to further combat the pollution crisis, the Lahore High Court recently issued additional directives to control smog levels. The court ordered that all markets in the province must close by 8 PM, with a complete shutdown on Sundays. Moreover, the court highlighted the role of smoke-emitting vehicles and heavy trucks as significant contributors to the smog, especially in Lahore and surrounding areas. As a result, the court has prohibited smoke-emitting vehicles from entering motorways and ring roads and called for restrictions on the entry of trucks and trawlers into the city.

These measures come as part of the ongoing battle against smog in Punjab, as the government and judiciary continue to tackle one of the region’s most pressing environmental crises.