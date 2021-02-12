#Plant4Pakistan – PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki Forest in Lahore (VIDEO)
#Plant4Pakistan – PM Imran inaugurates Miyawaki Forest in Lahore (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated Miyawaki urban forest at Jilani Park in Punjab capital, the Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

The premier was briefed about the progress made so far to achieve the target of 51 Urban Forest sites in the provincial capital to check air pollution and protect environment.

Pioneered by a Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, Miyawalki is a unique technique that helps build native forests 10 times faster and 30 times denser.

Under the approach, dozens of native species are planted in the same area, close to each other, which ensures that the plants receive sunlight only from the top, and grow upwards than sideways.

Miyawaki forest is self-perpetuating and maintenance-free.

The prime minister will also get briefing on the progress for development of 51 urban forest sites in the provincial capital to overcome the air pollution and protect the environment.

Imran Khan will also chair a meeting on the provision of Universal Health Coverage in Punjab and the steps taken to increase the number of fruit and vegetable markets and bring down the prices of wheat flour.

