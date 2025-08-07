Mehar Bano raises temperatures with sizzling Belly Dance video online

KARACHI – Mehar Bano once again stirred controversy by posting a bold belly dance video on her Instagram, drawing fierce backlash from social media users.

The clip shared on her Insta shows her dancing to Arabic music in a revealing outfit, which many users found offensive and inappropriate. Social media was quick to explode with criticism, with people calling the video vulgar, shameless, and a desperate attempt for attention.

Users slammed Texali Gate actress with harsh comments, questioning her motives for the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

This is not the first time she made headlines for this as the model and actor’s bold fashion sense, dance clips, and unapologetic attitude repeatedly landed her in hot water. But despite the criticism, she continues to post such content and defends her actions in the name of self-expression and artistic freedom.

As Mehar’s proven her acting talent in several hit dramas like Mere Pass Tum Ho, her social media stunts continue to make headlines.