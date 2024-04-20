Salary dispute halts evening classes at Karachi University

In a significant development, the faculty of the University of Karachi (KU) has announced the suspension of all evening classes, effective from the upcoming Monday. This decision comes amidst an ongoing dispute over unpaid dues, escalating tensions within the academic community.

Speaking on behalf of the Teachers Association, President Shah Ali-ul-Qader expressed profound concern over the failure to address the issue of outstanding payments. He highlighted the severity of the situation, attributing the boycott of evening classes directly to the unresolved financial challenges.

Emphasizing the critical nature of the matter, Shah Ali stressed the urgent need to settle unpaid levies and pending medical bills for faculty members. He urged the Sindh government to intervene promptly, recognizing the pressing need to address the financial difficulties faced by educators.

Issuing a stern warning to the authorities, the President of the Teachers’ Association called for immediate action to ensure the prompt resolution of all outstanding dues. The faculty awaits a swift and favorable response, hopeful for a resolution to the ongoing financial crisis.