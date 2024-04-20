Salary dispute halts evening classes at Karachi University

In a significant development, the faculty of the University of Karachi (KU) has announced the suspension of all evening classes, effective from the upcoming Monday. This decision comes amidst an ongoing dispute over unpaid dues, escalating tensions within the academic community.
Speaking on behalf of the Teachers Association, President Shah Ali-ul-Qader expressed profound concern over the failure to address the issue of outstanding payments. He highlighted the severity of the situation, attributing the boycott of evening classes directly to the unresolved financial challenges.
Emphasizing the critical nature of the matter, Shah Ali stressed the urgent need to settle unpaid levies and pending medical bills for faculty members. He urged the Sindh government to intervene promptly, recognizing the pressing need to address the financial difficulties faced by educators.
Issuing a stern warning to the authorities, the President of the Teachers’ Association called for immediate action to ensure the prompt resolution of all outstanding dues. The faculty awaits a swift and favorable response, hopeful for a resolution to the ongoing financial crisis.
Pakistani currency remains marginally same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 20, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
