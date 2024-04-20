Ayeza Khan radiates elegance in mesmerizing red outfit

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is always winning hearts of her fans with her gorgeous looks and impeccable acting skills.

The Jaan-e-Jahan actress on Saturday took on Instagram and shared some clicks from her recent photoshoot. She can seen sporting gorgeous red attire.

The look was finished with a decent colour as she opted to wear a pair of silver heels and earrings.

Fans gushed over her beauty and style as she stunned in the dreamy look.