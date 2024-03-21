Ayeza Khan turns up the heat with sizzling video 

Ayeza Khan took to her Instagram account to share a captivating video and photos, setting pulses racing among her followers.

The Jaan-e-Jahan actress flaunted her sultry side as she posed confidently for the camera in a chic ensemble.

Dressed in a stylish black leather jacket paired with matching leather pants and a plain white t-shirt underneath, Ayeza exuded boss girl vibes.

Known for her typically understated poses, the Pyare Afzal actress stepped out of her comfort zone to explore something new.



In the black and white video, Ayeza accessorised with a sleek black bag, adding a touch of elegance to her look. She playfully ran her fingers through her hair, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the Instagram reel.

Accompanying the video were a series of photos capturing Ayeza in bold and playful poses, leaving her fans in awe of her beauty and confidence.