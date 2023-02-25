VIDEO: North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells if he was 'deported' from US (DP Exclusive)

The uber cool assistant commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad became the centre of attention after his appointment. With thousands of people curious to know more about the singer-turned-officer, Daily Pakistan interviewed Hazim Bangwar at his office in Karachi.
"You've spent most of your life abroad in New York and London. Why did you come back to Pakistan?"
"Were you deported?" the reporter asked jokingly to which even Bangwar let out a giggle.
"Nobody forced me; I came back on my own," he clarified.
"In 2018, you passed the competitive exam and secured the position of assistant commissioner revenue. Then you became AC of North Nazimabad. The internet is obsessed with you," the reporter stated. "When did you leave Pakistan?" he asked.
"I was six days old when we moved to New York," Bangwar said.
In response to a question about the background of his parents, Bangwar revealed that his father is Pakistani and his mother is Iraqi.
Intrigued, the host asked Bangwar if he could speak Arabic, and if he could say, "I didn't want to come to Pakistan; I was forced to," and "I love this country and I'd always stay here".
The Haram singer eloquently spoke the lines in Arabic and left everyone amused.
"You've spent much of your life abroad. Why did you come back?" the reporter asked.
"I got a cultural shock over there. Whenever I visited Pakistan, there would be an absolute havoc that broke my heart so I decided to come back and serve my country," Bangwar responded.
The host lauded Bangwar's engagement with civilians in his office.
"You can't serve those you scare away," Bangwar opined. "Infrastructure, encroachments and sanitation are the main problems that need immediate attention," Bangwar noted.
"You're popular among older citizens who come and hug you. How do you feel since you've even posted about them on your social media pages?"
"They come to praise me for my work or when I'm out on an operation."
"Are you a doctor?" asked the reporter.
"An encroachment doctor, yes," Bangwar replied playfully.
"Your staff eats before you. Is that a publicity stunt?"
"No, not at all. You have to cater and include everyone. There's no discrimination in my books. As a boss, as a leader, you have to take everyone along," Bangwar explained.
Bangwar also revealed that he has eight tattoos on his body.
"I've written songs for many artists, including Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, Ariana Grande," Bangwar told Daily Pakistan.
"I can't act at all," Bangwar said plainly.
"I can sing anytime I want to but if I could change one life or one household, I believe my work here is done," the AC opined.
Bangwar revealed that Theirry Mugler was his favourite fashion brand and that he would become a fish if he'd wake up as someone else. "I love swimming," he said.
Bangwar also revealed that he fell in love once but dodged the question when asked if it was successful.
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.5
|265.12
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.
The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.