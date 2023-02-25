Search

Lifestyle

VIDEO: North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells if he was 'deported' from US (DP Exclusive)

Noor Fatima 12:42 AM | 25 Feb, 2023
VIDEO: North Nazimabad AC Hazim Bangwar tells if he was 'deported' from US (DP Exclusive)

The uber cool assistant commissioner of Karachi's North Nazimabad became the centre of attention after his appointment. With thousands of people curious to know more about the singer-turned-officer, Daily Pakistan interviewed Hazim Bangwar at his office in Karachi. 

"You've spent most of your life abroad in New York and London. Why did you come back to Pakistan?"

"Were you deported?" the reporter asked jokingly to which even Bangwar let out a giggle. 

"Nobody forced me; I came back on my own," he clarified.

"In 2018, you passed the competitive exam and secured the position of assistant commissioner revenue. Then you became AC of North Nazimabad. The internet is obsessed with you," the reporter stated. "When did you leave Pakistan?" he asked. 

"I was six days old when we moved to New York," Bangwar said.

In response to a question about the background of his parents, Bangwar revealed that his father is Pakistani and his mother is Iraqi. 

Intrigued, the host asked Bangwar if he could speak Arabic, and if he could say, "I didn't want to come to Pakistan; I was forced to," and "I love this country and I'd always stay here".

The Haram singer eloquently spoke the lines in Arabic and left everyone amused.

"You've spent much of your life abroad. Why did you come back?" the reporter asked.

"I got a cultural shock over there. Whenever I visited Pakistan, there would be an absolute havoc that broke my heart so I decided to come back and serve my country," Bangwar responded.

The host lauded Bangwar's engagement with civilians in his office.

"You can't serve those you scare away," Bangwar opined. "Infrastructure, encroachments and sanitation are the main problems that need immediate attention," Bangwar noted.

"You're popular among older citizens who come and hug you. How do you feel since you've even posted about them on your social media pages?"

"They come to praise me for my work or when I'm out on an operation."

"Are you a doctor?" asked the reporter.

"An encroachment doctor, yes," Bangwar replied playfully.

"Your staff eats before you. Is that a publicity stunt?"

"No, not at all. You have to cater and include everyone. There's no discrimination in my books. As a boss, as a leader, you have to take everyone along," Bangwar explained.

Bangwar also revealed that he has eight tattoos on his body.

"I've written songs for many artists, including Nicki Minaj, Jessie J, Ariana Grande," Bangwar told Daily Pakistan.

"I can't act at all," Bangwar said plainly.

"I can sing anytime I want to but if I could change one life or one household, I believe my work here is done," the AC opined.

Bangwar revealed that Theirry Mugler was his favourite fashion brand and that he would become a fish if he'd wake up as someone else. "I love swimming," he said.

Bangwar also revealed that he fell in love once but dodged the question when asked if it was successful.

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gearing up for a music video?

12:59 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Momina Iqbal's funny video leaves the internet in fits

04:35 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Jannat Mirza and Alishbah Anjum's latest video breaks the internet

11:25 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Mehwish Hayat's new video wins over internet

06:03 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Rakhi Sawant shares video of herself offering Namaz

11:19 PM | 21 Feb, 2023

'Too young to get married,' Karachi's AC Hazim Bangwar reveals on Fahad Mustafa's show

10:29 PM | 20 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui gearing up for a music ...

12:59 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th February 2023

08:05 AM | 24 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 262.5 265.12
Euro EUR 279 281.8`
UK Pound Sterling GBP 316.5 319.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.8 72.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 179 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 699.4 707.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 194 196.2
China Yuan CNY 38.24 38.64
Danish Krone DKK 37.65 38.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.41 33.76
Indian Rupee INR 3.16 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 857.79 866.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.33 59.93
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.68 165.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.78 26.08
Omani Riyal OMR 683.05 691.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.89 72.59
Singapore Dollar SGD 194 196
Swedish Korona SEK 25.32 25.62
Swiss Franc CHF 283.76 286.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold lost some ground on Friday as rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar in the interbank market amid hopes of revival of the IMF loan programme.

The price of per tola gold in Pakistan declined by Rs1,000 to reach Rs195,100, a day after it slightly recovered by Rs500 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a drop of Rs857 to settle at Rs167,267.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market declined by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.14 per 10 grams to close at Rs2,100 and Rs1,800.41, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: