Has Qarshi fired Sajid Nawaz over viral clip against Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz?

LAHORE – Sajid Nawaz, the man who went viral after criticizing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has not only been arrested but also removed from his job at Qarshi Industries.

The viral clip shows Sajid unleashing his frustration over the government’s failure to handle the deluge, and angrily slamming province’s leadership for Lahore’s paralyzed drainage system. While his remarks resonated with many citizens, they also appear to have drawn swift retaliation.

Just hours after video went viral, Punjab police reportedly detained Nawaz. A separate clip emerged soon after, believed by many to have been filmed under duress in which he apologizes to the government, stating, “I apologise to the government of Pakistan for my actions.” But the story doesn’t end there.

Since his arrest, Sajid Nawaz has not returned home. His family claims they have been unable to reach him by phone or any other means, and no official information has been provided regarding his location. He has simply disappeared.

Sources claimed Sajid Nawaz has been removed from his position in the sales department at Qarshi Industries. While the company has remained silent publicly, internal sources say the decision came in the immediate aftermath of the controversy.

The move triggered a wave of public backlash, as PTI supporters have seized on the controversy, accusing the Punjab government of suppressing free speech and using intimidation tactics against critics.

PTI-affiliated accounts and influencers have turned the incident into a rallying point, grilling both the provincial leadership and Qarshi Industries, calling the episode politically motivated and a dangerous attack on civil liberties.

As the outrage intensifies, so do calls for accountability and transparency not just about Nawaz’s job, but his very safety.

Amid viral buzz, Punjab government and Qarshi Industries are yet to comment on the matter.