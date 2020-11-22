PDM all set to hold Peshawar rally despite govt ban on mass gatherings

PESHAWAR – Pakistan democratic alliance (PDM) is all set to hold a public gathering at Peshawar’s Kabootar Chowk today (Sunday) despite a ban on rallies from the government in wake of an increase in Covid-19 cases.

A 120 feet long, 32-feet wide and 8-feet high stage has been prepared over a container. Flags and welcome banners of all opposition parties have been hung inside and outside the venue. At least 50,000 chairs have been set up at the venue.

The venue has been prepared near Kabotar Chowk at Dilazak Road where PDM leaders are supposed to address the rally. The rally is likely to start from 11 am.

Nearly 4,000 of the police officers have been deployed for the PDM rally in Peshawar while over 1,000 wardens will manage the traffic. A Traffic plan has been chalked out to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the rally.

As per the details, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, will address the rally today.

Local management of political parties distributed masks among the workers in order to follow the SOP’s as Pakistan is going through the second wave of novel disease.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday lambasted the opposition, he tweeted, "The same PDM members who had wanted a strict lockdown and criticized me earlier now playing reckless politics with people’s safety."

Chairman PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman responded the premier; he said that despite the illegitimate government’s efforts, PDM will hold its rally in Peshawar at all costs.

The government has hyped the PDM role in the spike in coronavirus since it sees no other way of stopping PDM rallies. PTI government itself is the biggest virus for Pakistan.