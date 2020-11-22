PM Imran hints at 'complete lockdown' if Covid-19 cases surge

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday (today) said PDM is callously destroying people’s lives to get NRO; there will be no option than to go into a complete lockdown if the coronavirus cases continue to surge

Premier lambasted at the opposition alliance for holding mass gatherings in mid of the second wave.

The prime minister writes in a tweet "deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods" by holding jalsas across the country with coronavirus cases in Pakistan on the rise.

"If [coronavirus] cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and the PDM will be responsible for [the] consequences," he tweeted.

Khan told Opposition parties that he would not grant them an NRO even if they held "a million jalsas".

"Opposition is callously destroying people's lives & livelihoods in their desperation to get an NRO. Let me make it clear: they can hold a million jalsas but will not get any NRO," he tweeted.

However, the prime minister said he did not want to take the lockdown measure as it would hurt the economy and create problems for the people. He lashed out at the Opposition by saying that its "only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy".

"I do not want to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting our economy which at the moment is showing signs of a robust recovery. Unfortunately, the Opposition's only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy," he tweeted.