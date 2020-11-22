3 killed as AJK-bound passenger van plunges off bridge near Mirpur
12:49 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Share
Mirpur – At least three of the passengers were killed while a number of other sustained injuries when a van fell off a bridge in Azad Kashmir’s Mirpur in an early hour on Sunday.
As per the details, the accident occurred near Islamgarh area of Mirpur where the van driver lost control and it fell off a bridge into a 36 kilometres deep ditch.
Police and rescue officials reached at the site after getting informed. The injured persons and bodies of the deceased shifted to a nearby hospital.
- 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship ...01:09 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- 3 killed as AJK-bound passenger van plunges off bridge near Mirpur12:49 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran hints at 'complete lockdown' if Covid-19 cases surge12:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- PDM all set to hold Peshawar rally despite govt ban on mass gatherings11:31 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan reports 59 Covid-19 deaths in a single day – highest in ...10:52 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (Video)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020