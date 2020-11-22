'COV-RAID’: New Pakistani software detects Covid-19 in less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scientists have used artificial intelligence to form a diagnostic software that can detect COVID-19 within a minute.

Science Diplomacy Pakistan, a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet on Saturday said, Kudos to NECOP and Pakistani scientists for developing ‘COVRAID’ an AI-based diagnostic software to detect COVID-19. Pakistan stands ready and willing to explore collaborations and partnerships to share this technology with the world.

Kudos to NECOP and Pakistani scientists for developing ‘COVRAID’ an AI based diagnostic software to detect COVID-19. Pakistan stands ready and willing to explore collaborations and partnerships to share this technology with the world (1/2)#Innovation #AI4Health #PakistanScience pic.twitter.com/t0X1MByPv8 — Science Diplomacy Pakistan (@SciDipPak) November 20, 2020

The new software ‘COV-RAID’ has an accuracy of more than 90% and is a cost-effective and universally accessible diagnostic tool.

Science Diplomacy Pakistan congratulated the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and the country’s scientists on developing this tool, a media report says.

Approved by DRAP, and with an accuracy of more than 90%, COV-RAID can provide results in less than a minute- serving as a cost effective and universally accessible diagnostic tool (2/2)https://t.co/lERinbDlms pic.twitter.com/2L7rV1xgtc — Science Diplomacy Pakistan (@SciDipPak) November 20, 2020

To test the accuracy the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had done a trial test of detecting coronavirus with chest X-rays using artificial intelligence, the National Command and Operating Centre said.

Permission for the trial test was given to NECOP by the PEC. A final test report has, however, yet to be shared by the PEC.

A data repository of chest X-rays has been created to fine-tune the diagnostic software's ability to identify coronavirus symptoms in patients, as per the COV-RAID website.

The software utilizes a chest X-ray image of a patient to detect whether the person has the virus or not by comparing it to the reference images it has in its data repository.

COV-RAID can be used at isolation centres for the prognosis of patients to detect their timely recovery and to divide the load on the infrastructure.