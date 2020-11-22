'COV-RAID’: New Pakistani software detects Covid-19 in less than a minute
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani scientists have used artificial intelligence to form a diagnostic software that can detect COVID-19 within a minute.
Science Diplomacy Pakistan, a division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a tweet on Saturday said, Kudos to NECOP and Pakistani scientists for developing ‘COVRAID’ an AI-based diagnostic software to detect COVID-19. Pakistan stands ready and willing to explore collaborations and partnerships to share this technology with the world.
Kudos to NECOP and Pakistani scientists for developing ‘COVRAID’ an AI based diagnostic software to detect COVID-19. Pakistan stands ready and willing to explore collaborations and partnerships to share this technology with the world (1/2)#Innovation #AI4Health #PakistanScience pic.twitter.com/t0X1MByPv8— Science Diplomacy Pakistan (@SciDipPak) November 20, 2020
The new software ‘COV-RAID’ has an accuracy of more than 90% and is a cost-effective and universally accessible diagnostic tool.
Science Diplomacy Pakistan congratulated the National Electronics Complex of Pakistan (NECOP) and the country’s scientists on developing this tool, a media report says.
Approved by DRAP, and with an accuracy of more than 90%, COV-RAID can provide results in less than a minute- serving as a cost effective and universally accessible diagnostic tool (2/2)https://t.co/lERinbDlms pic.twitter.com/2L7rV1xgtc— Science Diplomacy Pakistan (@SciDipPak) November 20, 2020
To test the accuracy the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) had done a trial test of detecting coronavirus with chest X-rays using artificial intelligence, the National Command and Operating Centre said.
Permission for the trial test was given to NECOP by the PEC. A final test report has, however, yet to be shared by the PEC.
A data repository of chest X-rays has been created to fine-tune the diagnostic software's ability to identify coronavirus symptoms in patients, as per the COV-RAID website.
The software utilizes a chest X-ray image of a patient to detect whether the person has the virus or not by comparing it to the reference images it has in its data repository.
COV-RAID can be used at isolation centres for the prognosis of patients to detect their timely recovery and to divide the load on the infrastructure.
- Pakistani construction worker’s video wins award in China02:04 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
-
- 'COV-RAID’: New Pakistani software detects Covid-19 in less than a ...01:29 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship ...01:09 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- 3 killed as AJK-bound passenger van plunges off bridge near Mirpur12:49 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
- Not so Pop! What went wrong with VELO Sound Station?11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Indian comedian Bharti Sing, husband arrested for possessing drugs08:46 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- New Pakistani couple start life journey with a puff!06:33 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020