Woman sets house on fire for TikTok video
Web Desk
01:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Woman sets house on fire for TikTok video
Share

KARACHI – In another accident related to Tiktok craze, a woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly setting her house on fire in a TikTok video.

As per the details, Marvi Khiliji a student of 10th standard was arrested after her father, Abdul Aziz, complained to police that she had set fire to their house while filming a TikTok video.

Police responded on the complaint of the Marvi and booked her under Section 436, 427 and 506/2, bringing her to the court of the magistrate.

The court sent the arrested girl to Sukkur Prison.

Earlier on Friday a security guard accidentally shot himself dead while shooting a video for TikTok near Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

Security guard accidentally kills himself while ... 11:49 AM | 21 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – A security guard on Friday accidentally shot himself dead while shooting a video for TikTok, a highly ...

More From This Category
Pakistani construction worker’s video wins ...
02:04 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
Woman sets house on fire for TikTok video
01:55 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
'COV-RAID’: New Pakistani software detects ...
01:29 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
3 killed as AJK-bound passenger van plunges off ...
12:49 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
PM Imran hints at 'complete lockdown' if Covid-19 ...
12:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2020
PDM all set to hold Peshawar rally despite govt ...
11:31 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan ties the knot with Mufti Anas in private ceremony (Video)
10:32 AM | 22 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr