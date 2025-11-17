‘Will teach Pakistan How Responsible Nation Behaves’: Indian Army Chief

NEW DELHI – Indian Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi issued triggering statement regarding Pakistan, saying that India is prepared to “teach” its neighbour how a responsible country should conduct itself.

Despite humiliating defeat, General Dwivedi said that Operation Sindoor recently carried out by Indian forces was “only a trailer,” stressing that the full scale of India’s capabilities has yet to be seen.

“Operation Sindoor barely begun; what was shown was just a trailer. And that trailer ended in 88 hours,” he said. He added that the Indian Army is fully prepared for any future scenario.

Commenting on Pak-India ties, Army Chief said, “If Pakistan gives us such an opportunity, we would like to teach it how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours.”

His comments sparked discussion in strategic and political circles, highlighting heightened tensions and signalling India’s assertive stance on regional security.

In May, intense aerial clash between Pakistan and India saw several jets destroyed. US President Donald Trump claimed his threat to halt trade helped end the four-day standoff, though New Delhi disputes this.