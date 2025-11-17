PPP files No-Confidence Motion Against AJK PM Anwarul Haq

MUZAFFARABAD – A no-confidence motion has been filed against Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq in the Legislative Assembly by PPP lawmaker Qasim Majeed. The resolution, signed by 25 lawmakers including 23 from the PPP and two from the PML-N—was submitted on Friday.

The Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, saw the attendance of Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmad from the PTI. PM Haq arrived with four lawmakers and greeted Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, the PPP’s candidate for the top post.

The PPP is reportedly set to elevate Rathore as the new prime minister. The party’s strength has grown following the recent defection of two PTI lawmakers, raising its support to 29 in the 52-member Assembly, comfortably above the 27 needed for a majority.

Under the AJK Constitution, a successful no-confidence vote automatically counts as a vote for the proposed successor, making Rathore the likely next prime minister, the fourth to hold the office since 2021.

More updates to follow…