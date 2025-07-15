Gold Rates in Pakistan – Today Gold Rate per Tola 15 July 2025

By News Desk
8:21 am | Jul 15, 2025
Gold Reaches Record Rs. 280,500 Per Tola in Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan soared to new heights after single day jump of Rs1,600, as per tola rates stands at Rs359,700 while price of 10 grams increased by Rs1,371, settling at Rs308,384.

Today Gold Rates

City 24K Gold per tola Silver (per tola)
Karachi Rs359,700 Rs4,087
Lahore Rs359,700 Rs4,087
Islamabad Rs359,700 Rs4,087
Peshawar Rs359,700 Rs4,087
Quetta Rs359,700 Rs4,087

This latest surge comes after gold prices moved up by Rs1,100 per tola, touching Rs358,100. The sustained upward momentum in domestic rates reflects a global trend, where the price of gold climbed by $16, reaching $3,372 per ounce on Monday.

Silver also followed suit, with the price per tola increasing by Rs65 to stand at Rs4,087, amid rising global metal demand.

Gold continues to be seen as a reliable hedge against economic instability, with both local and international investors driving the surge in demand.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

