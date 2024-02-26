Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on opening days of the business week despite a decline in international prices.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs215,800.
Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold went up by Rs600 to close at Rs185,014.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $2 to settle at $2,054 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 490.11 points and closing at 63,305.93 points.
A total of 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs16.491 billion were traded during the day as compared to 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs16.011 billion the last day.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|282.55
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.88
|751.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.76
|36.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.79
|917.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.53
|734.53
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.87
|320.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
