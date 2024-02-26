Search

Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

26 Feb, 2024
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on opening days of the business week despite a decline in international prices. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs215,800.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold went up by Rs600 to close at Rs185,014.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $2 to settle at $2,054 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 490.11 points and closing at 63,305.93 points. 

A total of 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs16.491 billion were traded during the day as compared to 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs16.011 billion the last day.

26 Feb, 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 26, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 282.55 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 282.55
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.1 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.88 751.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209
China Yuan CNY 38.89 39.29
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.79 917.79
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.68 173.68
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 726.53 734.53
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.53 26.83
Swiss Franc CHF 317.87 320.37
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

