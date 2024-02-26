Gold price up by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend in domestic market of Pakistan on opening days of the business week despite a decline in international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs700 to settle at Rs215,800.

Similarly, the price of the 10-gram gold went up by Rs600 to close at Rs185,014.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $2 to settle at $2,054 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 490.11 points and closing at 63,305.93 points.

A total of 452,868,834 shares valuing Rs16.491 billion were traded during the day as compared to 377,974,404 shares valuing Rs16.011 billion the last day.