Gold Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2025 – Today Per Tola Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change on Friday, after a recent massive dip.
According to the latest rates by Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs352,000. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold now being sold for Rs301,783.
The rate for 22-karat gold also remained constant, with 10 grams priced at Rs276,644.
Today Gold Rates
|Gold
|New Price
|Change
|24-Karat Gold – Per Tola
|Rs 352,000
|0
|24-Karat Gold – Per 10g
|Rs 301,783
|0
|22-Karat Gold – Per 10g
|Rs 276,644
|—
Gold Price in Karachi, and Lahore
-
Karachi: Rs 352,000
-
Lahore: Rs 352,000
-
Islamabad: Rs 352,000
-
Multan: Rs 352,000
-
Peshawar: Rs 352,000
This sudden drop in gold rates comes after several consecutive days of increases driven by global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and currency market volatility. While international trends still suggest a strong demand for safe-haven assets like gold, local market conditions and profit-taking may have contributed to the recent correction.
Analysts believe that market fluctuations are likely to continue as investors respond to both domestic and international economic signals.