Gold Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2025 – Today Per Tola Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change on Friday, after a recent massive dip.

According to the latest rates by Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs352,000. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold now being sold for Rs301,783.

The rate for 22-karat gold also remained constant, with 10 grams priced at Rs276,644.

Today Gold Rates

Gold New Price Change 24-Karat Gold – Per Tola Rs 352,000 0 24-Karat Gold – Per 10g Rs 301,783 0 22-Karat Gold – Per 10g Rs 276,644 —

Gold Price in Karachi, and Lahore

Karachi : Rs 352,000

Lahore : Rs 352,000

Islamabad : Rs 352,000

Multan : Rs 352,000

Peshawar: Rs 352,000

This sudden drop in gold rates comes after several consecutive days of increases driven by global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and currency market volatility. While international trends still suggest a strong demand for safe-haven assets like gold, local market conditions and profit-taking may have contributed to the recent correction.

Analysts believe that market fluctuations are likely to continue as investors respond to both domestic and international economic signals.