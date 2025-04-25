Gold Rates in Pakistan – 25 April 2025 – Today Per Tola Gold Price

By Our Correspondent
8:18 am | Apr 25, 2025
Gold Prices Drop In Pakistan After Recent Surge

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded no change on Friday, after a recent massive dip.

According to the latest rates by Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold stood at Rs352,000. Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold now being sold for Rs301,783.

The rate for 22-karat gold also remained constant, with 10 grams priced at Rs276,644.

Today Gold Rates

Gold  New Price  Change 
24-Karat Gold – Per Tola Rs 352,000 0
24-Karat Gold – Per 10g Rs 301,783 0
22-Karat Gold – Per 10g Rs 276,644

Gold Price in Karachi, and Lahore

  • Karachi: Rs 352,000

  • Lahore: Rs 352,000

  • Islamabad: Rs 352,000

  • Multan: Rs 352,000

  • Peshawar: Rs 352,000

This sudden drop in gold rates comes after several consecutive days of increases driven by global economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and currency market volatility. While international trends still suggest a strong demand for safe-haven assets like gold, local market conditions and profit-taking may have contributed to the recent correction.

Analysts believe that market fluctuations are likely to continue as investors respond to both domestic and international economic signals.

