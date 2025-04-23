Gold rate falls sharply in Pakistan after record highs

After witnessing a historic surge in recent weeks, gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant decline on Wednesday, with rates falling by several thousand rupees per tola.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs11,700 per tola, bringing the new price down to Rs352,000 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs10,031, now standing at Rs301,783.

The decline in local prices coincides with a sharp drop in the international market. Gold prices globally fell by $116, with the new rate at $3,338 per ounce.

The sudden drop follows a period of record-high prices driven by global economic uncertainty and fluctuating demand. Analysts suggest that the current decrease may offer some relief to consumers and investors amid ongoing inflationary pressures.