Lahore unveils Pakistan’s first smart road capable of generating electricity

In a major leap towards sustainable infrastructure, Pakistan’s first energy-generating smart road has been completed in the heart of Lahore. The project, dubbed Route 47, stretches 4.5 kilometers and connects several key arteries of the city, including Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Walton Road, and the Lahore Ring Road.

The road includes a nearly one-kilometer-long flyover and features dedicated lanes for pedestrians and cyclists — a rare and progressive inclusion in local infrastructure. Designed with international standards in mind, the smart road has been built to prevent water accumulation during heavy rains, enhancing both safety and longevity.

Constructed by the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab) at a cost of Rs9 billion (approximately $32 million USD), the road is not only a feat of engineering but also a symbol of the region’s push toward sustainable urban development.

A unique aspect of Route 47 is its integration of solar panels installed along the sidewalks. These panels will provide shade and are expected to generate up to 1 megawatt of electricity, contributing clean energy to the grid.

“This is the main boulevard of Pakistan’s most advanced commercial district,” said CBD Punjab CEO Imran Amin. “It meets international standards and includes multiple smart features. I believe this is Pakistan’s first smart road that will also produce energy.”