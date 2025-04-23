Transgender person gang-raped at gunpoint in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – A case has been registered in Islamabad over the alleged gang-rape of a transgender person.

According to Islamabad Police, the victim was reportedly held captive at a house and gang-raped at gunpoint.

The attackers also stole cash, gold, and a mobile phone.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been filed at the Shalimar Police Station. The victim was allegedly lured from F-10 Markaz under the pretense of attending a wedding and taken to a house in G-14.

Once there, one of the suspects, along with an accomplice, reportedly beat and sexually assaulted the victim. The transgender individual also stated that they were subjected to physical torture during the ordeal.

The accused looted half a tola of gold jewelry, a mobile phone, and Rs17,000 in cash.