Punjab makes genetic testing mandatory for student admissions under new law

LAHORE – Students applying for admission to schools, colleges, and religious seminaries in Punjab will now need to undergo mandatory screening for thalassemia and other hereditary conditions, under the newly passed Thalassemia Prevention Act 2025.

This law, approved by the Punjab Assembly, is applicable to all public and private educational institutions in the province. The move targets early identification of genetic disorders—particularly Beta Thalassemia, the most prevalent hereditary disease in Pakistan, which affects roughly 6% of the population.

With around 13.2 million carriers nationwide, the increasing number of cases has been largely attributed to consanguineous marriages. The legislation seeks to reduce future cases by promoting awareness and prevention through compulsory medical screening.

According to the law, students must attach test results with their admission forms. It also mandates strict confidentiality, imposing penalties for unauthorized disclosure of medical information.

The government will offer free testing for students from low-income families and provide counseling support to those diagnosed. The bill will take full effect once signed by the Punjab governor.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique recently emphasized the importance of preventive efforts, citing similar initiatives in Iran and other Muslim nations. He reiterated that strengthening education and healthcare is key to building a progressive society.