Lahore to Karachi trains scheduled changed [Check New Timings]

LAHORE – The Pakistan Railways has announced changes in the departure schedule of three trains traveling from Lahore to Karachi. Passengers are advised to take note of the revised timings to avoid inconvenience.

Business Express will now depart from Lahore at 6:30 pm instead of its earlier time of 4:30 pm.

Karachi Express will leave at 8:00 pm, revised from the previous 6:00 pm schedule. Furthermore, Shah Hussain Express will now depart at 10:15 pm instead of 9:00 pm.

Passengers are requested to check updated schedules in advance and plan accordingly.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Railways once again increased passenger train fares following the recent hike in petroleum prices.

It has announced a two percent increase in freight and passenger train prices.

This fare hike came after the price of high speed diesel was jacked up by Rs11.37 per litre, bringing the cost to Rs284.35 for the second half of July.

The development has put an additional burden of Rs4 million per day on Pakistan Railways as the railway system consumes about 350,000 litres of HSD daily.